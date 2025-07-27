New Animations & Graphics Update – What’s New?
A fresh update is here to level up your experience! Here’s what’s included:
Enhanced color graphics for a refreshed visual style
New spins and poses to show off your moves
New character skins to customize your look
Updated component animations
Redesigned scoreboard UI with a new menu
Camera now zooms dynamically during jumps and spins
Optional fog and particle effects – turn on them in settings for the perfect atmosphere
Thanks for playing – and stay tuned, more exciting features are on the way!
Changed files in this update