New Animations & Graphics Update – What’s New?

A fresh update is here to level up your experience! Here’s what’s included:

Enhanced color graphics for a refreshed visual style

New spins and poses to show off your moves

New character skins to customize your look

Updated component animations

Redesigned scoreboard UI with a new menu

Camera now zooms dynamically during jumps and spins

Optional fog and particle effects – turn on them in settings for the perfect atmosphere

Thanks for playing – and stay tuned, more exciting features are on the way!