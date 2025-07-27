 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19375580 Edited 27 July 2025 – 15:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Animations & Graphics Update – What’s New?
A fresh update is here to level up your experience! Here’s what’s included:

  • Enhanced color graphics for a refreshed visual style

  • New spins and poses to show off your moves

  • New character skins to customize your look

  • Updated component animations

  • Redesigned scoreboard UI with a new menu

  • Camera now zooms dynamically during jumps and spins

  • Optional fog and particle effects – turn on them in settings for the perfect atmosphere

Thanks for playing – and stay tuned, more exciting features are on the way!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3357131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link