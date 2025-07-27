English##########Content################[Loot]The following types of enemies may now drop First Aid Spray: Mercenaries, Agents, and their shaded versions.[Site Demeter]You can now find some First Aid Spray in the security room.[Lost in the Sand]If you convinced the Illuminati to be your ally in Chapter 2, they can now sell you First Aid Spray and Antidote Spray before you enter the Black Pyramid.[Queensmouth]The Republican faction now has a doctor. He can provide you with First Aid Spray.[Item]New Equipment: MAGA Hat (It was on my low-priority list. But recent events pushed it upward. Can you imagine if it were not the UK but the US that fell into an "Online Safety Act"? Trump is needed to hold the line for us. The hat can also change the appearance of your character.)[Queensmouth]You can now find a MAGA Hat in the Republican base.简体中文##########Content################【掉落物】下列敌人现在可能掉落急救喷雾：雇佣兵、特工、以及他们的暗影版本。【前哨站点-德米特】你现在可以在警卫室里找到一些急救喷雾。【迷失于沙粒中】如果第二章你说服了光照派作为你的友军，在进入黑色金字塔前，你可以从他们那里购买到急救喷雾和解毒喷雾。【王后镇】共和党阵营现在有了一个医生。他可以向你提供急救喷雾。【物品】新物品：MAGA帽 （这原本在我的低优先级开发内容中。不过近期的局势变化让它的优先级突然提高了。我们不能让美国像英国一样出现一个【上网安全法】这种东西。所以，我们需要川普同学继续为我们坚守阵地。这顶帽子也会改变你的角色外观。）【王后镇】在共和党阵营的基地现在可以找到MAGA帽。