27 July 2025 Build 19375547 Edited 27 July 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A complimentary patch regarding the Facegram achievement. To make sure it works on old saves, go right after the trial's conclusion of episode 3, before meeting with Rose. Unlike one post, and like it once more.

Changed files in this update

