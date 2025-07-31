 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19375539
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Here comes the first patch after release and it brings a new feature!

Access Points

This update introduces Access Points (custom spawn locations), a new way to start your session from different locations in the world. Just scan your watch and the next time you enter the game you'll spawn right there. This gives you faster access to your favourite spots.

Fixes & Improvements

Alongside the new feature this update includes a variety of fixes and improvements to make the overall experience feel more consistent and polished.

From improved hand alignment and better player placement on teleport, to more reliable biome transitions, a new quest in the rotation and various bug fixes things should feel more solid now.

If you're enjoying Mind Palace, leaving a short review on Steam would really help me out.
It makes a big difference.

To celebrate the new patch Mind Palace will be 50% off for 1 week - starting tomorrow!

Thanks for playing and being part of this journey.

- fatderda

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2660571
