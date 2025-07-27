 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19375532 Edited 27 July 2025 – 15:13:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added new entrance to the shelter. This will only be reflected on new saves.
  • Added option to dig anywhere. It can be useful to fixup the map on saves that include procedural generation bugs (which could happen on previous versions of the game). This can only be enabled by manually editing the settings file (settings.toml):
    dig_anywhere = true
    Use this option with care. Removed voxels cannot be placed back.
  • The map is now properly regenerated when starting a new game.
  • Fixed mouse wheel event handling when using gamescope.




