v0.330a Change log
Small bugfixes and slight balance changes
Systems Balance:
Endless mode
Added +2 Villagers and +1 Outcast to each deck. These extra roles serve as additional disguises for Evil characters. It should make the mode slightly more challenging.
This is only a simple flat number increase, but I will be iterating on a better village generator in the future
Bugfixes:
- Witness will no longer include Lilis in his info.
- Doppelganger will now correctly says to be 'the original Baker' if in fact he disguised as one.
- Fixed bug where lying Scout could rarely tell truth.
- Fixed a bug where Alchemist could sometimes say he cured the Drunk while he really didn't.
- Fixed a bug where Kill and Execution counted as Reveal.
- Fixed an issue preventing round start characters from acting (like Witch, Puppeteer, Alchemist).
- Round start characters acting order adjusted - Plague Doctor moved after Puppeteer
Current starting act order for all round start characters
(top acts 1st, bottom acts last):
* Baa
* Counsellor
* Pooka
* Poisoner
* Witch
* Puppeteer
* Plague Doctor
* Shaman
* Alchemist
Small bugfixes and Endless difficulty adjusted
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update