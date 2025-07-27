v0.330a Change log

Small bugfixes and slight balance changes





Systems Balance:



Endless mode

Added +2 Villagers and +1 Outcast to each deck. These extra roles serve as additional disguises for Evil characters. It should make the mode slightly more challenging.

This is only a simple flat number increase, but I will be iterating on a better village generator in the future





Bugfixes:



- Witness will no longer include Lilis in his info.

- Doppelganger will now correctly says to be 'the original Baker' if in fact he disguised as one.

- Fixed bug where lying Scout could rarely tell truth.

- Fixed a bug where Alchemist could sometimes say he cured the Drunk while he really didn't.

- Fixed a bug where Kill and Execution counted as Reveal.

- Fixed an issue preventing round start characters from acting (like Witch, Puppeteer, Alchemist).

- Round start characters acting order adjusted - Plague Doctor moved after Puppeteer



Current starting act order for all round start characters

(top acts 1st, bottom acts last):

* Baa

* Counsellor

* Pooka

* Poisoner

* Witch

* Puppeteer

* Plague Doctor

* Shaman

* Alchemist