27 July 2025
v0.330a Change log
Small bugfixes and slight balance changes


Systems Balance:

Endless mode
Added +2 Villagers and +1 Outcast to each deck. These extra roles serve as additional disguises for Evil characters. It should make the mode slightly more challenging.
This is only a simple flat number increase, but I will be iterating on a better village generator in the future


Bugfixes:

- Witness will no longer include Lilis in his info.
- Doppelganger will now correctly says to be 'the original Baker' if in fact he disguised as one.
- Fixed bug where lying Scout could rarely tell truth.
- Fixed a bug where Alchemist could sometimes say he cured the Drunk while he really didn't.
- Fixed a bug where Kill and Execution counted as Reveal.
- Fixed an issue preventing round start characters from acting (like Witch, Puppeteer, Alchemist).
- Round start characters acting order adjusted - Plague Doctor moved after Puppeteer

Current starting act order for all round start characters
(top acts 1st, bottom acts last):
* Baa
* Counsellor
* Pooka
* Poisoner
* Witch
* Puppeteer
* Plague Doctor
* Shaman
* Alchemist

