27 July 2025 Build 19375472 Edited 27 July 2025 – 15:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
-Fixed an issue where some equipment effects in saves were not working
-Added an "Equipped" tag to the save inventory
-Fixed incorrect requirements for relic quests
-Fixed the issue where transparency settings had no effect

Changed files in this update

