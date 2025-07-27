Known compatibility issue: Black screen may occur when adjusting window scaling for the first time on some systems; restarting once will resolve it.

1. Fixed a bug where Deep Sea Illume would still heal opponents when Smoke Bomb was equipped.

2. Modified the effect and description of Phantom Lens.

3. Due to frequent accidental activation reports, the Global Acceleration function has been reverted to requiring the Ctrl key to be held down.

Toggling Global Acceleration ON or OFF now requires holding Ctrl first and then pressing the Confirm key.

(Compatibility Mode does not support the acceleration function; the actual performance of the acceleration function depends on the Windows system)

4. Fixed a bug where Spirit Field - Wisdom was ineffective during the very first second of battle.

5. Fixed a bug where Nether Stone had no effect against revival Talents.

(I'm currently developing small-scale projects for practice to improve my Unity skills)