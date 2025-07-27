 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19375388 Edited 27 July 2025 – 14:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Known compatibility issue: Black screen may occur when adjusting window scaling for the first time on some systems; restarting once will resolve it.

1. Fixed a bug where Deep Sea Illume would still heal opponents when Smoke Bomb was equipped.

2. Modified the effect and description of Phantom Lens.

3. Due to frequent accidental activation reports, the Global Acceleration function has been reverted to requiring the Ctrl key to be held down.

Toggling Global Acceleration ON or OFF now requires holding Ctrl first and then pressing the Confirm key.

(Compatibility Mode does not support the acceleration function; the actual performance of the acceleration function depends on the Windows system)

4. Fixed a bug where Spirit Field - Wisdom was ineffective during the very first second of battle.

5. Fixed a bug where Nether Stone had no effect against revival Talents.

(I'm currently developing small-scale projects for practice to improve my Unity skills)

Changed files in this update

steamglobal Depot 1074191
  • Loading history…
steamchina Depot 1074192
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link