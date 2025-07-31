A new chapter begins in Tyrant’s Realm.



The Forbidden Fortune DLC is officially live—plunging you into cursed new lands, grotesque enemies, and legendary relics of power. Whether you're a returning veteran or a new challenger, the realm has never been more dangerous... or more rewarding.

What’s Included in the DLC:

Two New Levels – Each ends with a brutal boss encounter

Four New Weapon Types – Wield devastating tools born in shadow

Four New Shields – Defend with relics of a fallen age

Six New Enemy Types – Face abominations molded by cruelty

Three New Armor Sets – Transform your presence on the battlefield

Enemy Outfits & Challenges – Conquer sinister trials and earn the right to wear their visages

Celebrate with the Daily Deal – Limited Time Only!

To mark the launch, Tyrant’s Realm is featured in today’s Steam Daily Deal!

Grab the base game at a special discount—perfect for new players ready to enter the nightmare.

Looking to experience it all?



Bundle Deal Available Now: Get the Base Game + Forbidden Fortune DLC together and step into the full experience.

The realm grows darker. The enemies stronger. Only the ruthless will survive.

