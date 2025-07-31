 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19375382 Edited 31 July 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new chapter begins in Tyrant’s Realm.


The Forbidden Fortune DLC is officially live—plunging you into cursed new lands, grotesque enemies, and legendary relics of power. Whether you're a returning veteran or a new challenger, the realm has never been more dangerous... or more rewarding.

What’s Included in the DLC:

Two New Levels – Each ends with a brutal boss encounter
Four New Weapon Types – Wield devastating tools born in shadow
Four New Shields – Defend with relics of a fallen age
Six New Enemy Types – Face abominations molded by cruelty
Three New Armor Sets – Transform your presence on the battlefield
Enemy Outfits & Challenges – Conquer sinister trials and earn the right to wear their visages

Celebrate with the Daily Deal – Limited Time Only!

To mark the launch, Tyrant’s Realm is featured in today’s Steam Daily Deal!
Grab the base game at a special discount—perfect for new players ready to enter the nightmare.

Looking to experience it all?

Bundle Deal Available Now: Get the Base Game + Forbidden Fortune DLC together and step into the full experience.

The realm grows darker. The enemies stronger. Only the ruthless will survive.

