27 July 2025 Build 19375379 Edited 27 July 2025 – 14:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Fixed the backspace issue in the feedback form
  • Fixed leaderboards score being pushed to the wrong leaderboards in some scenarios
  • Fixed that extreme difficulty was showing as easy in the stats and run history. The changes are retroactive.
  • Fixed that the rigged die value could change after saving and loading a run
  • Fixed that obtaining modifiers through Random Face + Fake Diamond would not update the compendium
  • Fixed that the Value Extractor would not extract both values for a Linking Face
  • Fixed that some dice faces were not correctly debuffed by the boss Stamped
  • Fixed the description of Faceless not matching the actual effect from "+3" to "+2"
  • Fixed that for certain resolutions, the buttons' tooltips in the shop could overlap with other buttons.

Misc

  • Lighten up the silver die color
  • Changed the "Exit" text to "To Desktop"

