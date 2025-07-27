Bug fixes
- Fixed the backspace issue in the feedback form
- Fixed leaderboards score being pushed to the wrong leaderboards in some scenarios
- Fixed that extreme difficulty was showing as easy in the stats and run history. The changes are retroactive.
- Fixed that the rigged die value could change after saving and loading a run
- Fixed that obtaining modifiers through Random Face + Fake Diamond would not update the compendium
- Fixed that the Value Extractor would not extract both values for a Linking Face
- Fixed that some dice faces were not correctly debuffed by the boss Stamped
- Fixed the description of Faceless not matching the actual effect from "+3" to "+2"
- Fixed that for certain resolutions, the buttons' tooltips in the shop could overlap with other buttons.
Misc
- Lighten up the silver die color
- Changed the "Exit" text to "To Desktop"
