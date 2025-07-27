 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19375371 Edited 27 July 2025 – 14:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Added the first mail letter received by the player. This first letter hints at plot points. The NPC is not yet setup to follow up on the meeting detailed in the letter.

You might need to start a new game to receive this letter as it is programmed to be sent on the first day of the game.

Changed files in this update

