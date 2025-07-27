 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19375343 Edited 27 July 2025 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Adjustment:
· The map size of the region function has been redone, and now the map has become larger.
· Adjust the frenzied sound effects.
· Adjust the position of the character in the unmanned village.
· The formation effect that each teammate behind increases the melee weapon damage by 10% has been changed into increasing the weapon skill damage by 10% (including damage from swords, spears, daggers, maces, and bows).

Changed files in this update

Depot 3836981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link