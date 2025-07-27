Adjustment:

· The map size of the region function has been redone, and now the map has become larger.

· Adjust the frenzied sound effects.

· Adjust the position of the character in the unmanned village.

· The formation effect that each teammate behind increases the melee weapon damage by 10% has been changed into increasing the weapon skill damage by 10% (including damage from swords, spears, daggers, maces, and bows).