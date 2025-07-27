 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19375302 Edited 27 July 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, and thank you for playing our game!
We’re happy to announce that version 1.0.2 is now live.

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed an issue where the game over screen would not appear for the host after losing in the next stage following the tutorial.
  2. Fixed an issue where the objective UI wouldn't update properly in the tutorial stage.
  3. Fixed a bug where the diary UI would not appear in certain situations.
  4. Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor would show up unexpectedly.
  5. Fixed a bug that allowed items to be picked up multiple times.
  6. Fixed an issue where the death animation wouldn’t play when killed by specific enemies.
  7. Fixed a bug where enemy sounds were heard from an unusually far distance, even when playing as the owl.
  8. Fixed an issue where the owl's stamina recovered faster than intended.
  9. Fixed an issue where the restart button appeared for players who weren’t the host after a game over.
  10. Fixed a bug where the main title screen would disappear under certain conditions.


Key Changes

  1. Updated the stage selection UI.
  2. Added visual effects when encountering specific enemies.
  3. Adjusted overall game difficulty.


Changed files in this update

Depot 3693271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link