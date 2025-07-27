We’re happy to announce that version 1.0.2 is now live.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the game over screen would not appear for the host after losing in the next stage following the tutorial.
- Fixed an issue where the objective UI wouldn't update properly in the tutorial stage.
- Fixed a bug where the diary UI would not appear in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor would show up unexpectedly.
- Fixed a bug that allowed items to be picked up multiple times.
- Fixed an issue where the death animation wouldn’t play when killed by specific enemies.
- Fixed a bug where enemy sounds were heard from an unusually far distance, even when playing as the owl.
- Fixed an issue where the owl's stamina recovered faster than intended.
- Fixed an issue where the restart button appeared for players who weren’t the host after a game over.
- Fixed a bug where the main title screen would disappear under certain conditions.
Key Changes
- Updated the stage selection UI.
- Added visual effects when encountering specific enemies.
- Adjusted overall game difficulty.
Changed files in this update