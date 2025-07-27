WHATS DONE ?
Now you can choose with grade levels you wanna play and with subject for example first grade gonna have math, language and world understanding, later maybe gonna add more
Done 30 math level for both English and Lithuanian languages
Fixed problem entering levels room loading taking long, no its faster
Fixed problem where playing Lithuanian levels you unlock levels in English language aswell
If you find bugs or have ideas how to make game better leave comment!
Changed files in this update