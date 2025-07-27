 Skip to content
Major 27 July 2025 Build 19375292 Edited 27 July 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

WHATS DONE ?

Now you can choose with grade levels you wanna play and with subject for example first grade gonna have math, language and world understanding, later maybe gonna add more

Done 30 math level for both English and Lithuanian languages

Fixed problem entering levels room loading taking long, no its faster

Fixed problem where playing Lithuanian levels you unlock levels in English language aswell

If you find bugs or have ideas how to make game better leave comment!

