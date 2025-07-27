 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19375253 Edited 27 July 2025 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Content of this update:

New content

  • 2 new Playable characters: Marata & Snof

  • Shrine Staff - Has a laser type attack. More weapons with this attack type will follow

  • Tokens:

    • Gold Over Glory: Enemies no longer drop XP but Gold

    • Living Scar: Enemy projectiles deal 1 DMG

    • Big Pocket: Double your max Mana

    • Small Pocket: Halves your max Mana

    • Breeding Machine: Spawns a Maggot every 4th Maggot that is spawned (Requires the Egg)

  • Music during waves

Changes

  • Tokens are rewarded every 2 waves instead of 3

  • When waves end, all enemies are killed

  • Waves have been rebalanced

  • Class Corruption crit chance is buffed

  • Tokens:

    • The Expanding Sin: 20% chance the Area is doubled --> 1% Area every second. Resets every wave

    • Cursed grace: At the end of each wave, negative Luck grants bonus XP equal to 5x its absolute value --> Create 1 pot at the beginning of a wave

    • Evasion's Wrath: Deal dmg on dodge --> Push enemies away on dodge

    • Vital spark: +1HP on Dodge --> +3HP on Dodge

    • Fool's Favor: 5% chance a card is free --> 10% chance a card is free

    • Thirsty: Consume Blood Cup instantly when taking damage --> Fill bloodcup when taking dmg

    • Closing Grace : Be immune the first 3 seconds of a wave --> Be immune the last 3 seconds of a wave

    • Void Intelligence: Renamed to Haunting Void: Void pierces 3 times

Quality of life

  • Item cards stats are now colour coded

  • Item cards only show the icons for positive stats

  • 3 weapons of your total collection are shown in the top UI

Bugfix

  • Class Meister spell did not reset after restarting a new run

  • Crimson Harvest rewarded non crit kills

  • Corpse particles remained present in a new run

  • Token Echoing Hex was adding 20% based on remaining duration. It adds now +20% total duration

