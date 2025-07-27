Content of this update:
New content
2 new Playable characters: Marata & Snof
Shrine Staff - Has a laser type attack. More weapons with this attack type will follow
Tokens:
Gold Over Glory: Enemies no longer drop XP but Gold
Living Scar: Enemy projectiles deal 1 DMG
Big Pocket: Double your max Mana
Small Pocket: Halves your max Mana
Breeding Machine: Spawns a Maggot every 4th Maggot that is spawned (Requires the Egg)
Music during waves
Changes
Tokens are rewarded every 2 waves instead of 3
When waves end, all enemies are killed
Waves have been rebalanced
Class Corruption crit chance is buffed
Tokens:
The Expanding Sin: 20% chance the Area is doubled --> 1% Area every second. Resets every wave
Cursed grace: At the end of each wave, negative Luck grants bonus XP equal to 5x its absolute value --> Create 1 pot at the beginning of a wave
Evasion's Wrath: Deal dmg on dodge --> Push enemies away on dodge
Vital spark: +1HP on Dodge --> +3HP on Dodge
Fool's Favor: 5% chance a card is free --> 10% chance a card is free
Thirsty: Consume Blood Cup instantly when taking damage --> Fill bloodcup when taking dmg
Closing Grace : Be immune the first 3 seconds of a wave --> Be immune the last 3 seconds of a wave
Void Intelligence: Renamed to Haunting Void: Void pierces 3 times
Quality of life
Item cards stats are now colour coded
Item cards only show the icons for positive stats
3 weapons of your total collection are shown in the top UI
Bugfix
Class Meister spell did not reset after restarting a new run
Crimson Harvest rewarded non crit kills
Corpse particles remained present in a new run
Token Echoing Hex was adding 20% based on remaining duration. It adds now +20% total duration
