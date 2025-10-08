Patch Notes

Added new "MyHires" page to the Interweb Starting from level 5, players can hire up to 5 workers with owner bikes to earn passive income Higher levels unlock workers with better commisions Better bikes offer higher commision boosts Earnings will collected at the end of the day Player will have to claim the earnings manually Added New Steam achievement "Employer"

Added ability to use arrow keys to control the bikes

Added ability for controller players to close tutorial and level up windows using start/options or X/A keys instead of getting stuck on them

Fixed cursor disappearing in the Settings UI when switching tabs

Fixed some uneven terrain and holes around the city

Updated Unity engine that patches recent security risk (This game was unaffected, but done this just in case)

Updated some sound effects

Adjusted Post FX for better visuals

Adjusted UI elements for better clarity

Fixed unwanted error spams in the player log file

Apologies for the delay but we are back! Adding a brand new feature that was requested for FDS as well as some minor bug fixes. I have been absent so I haven't been able to fix/patch every single bug. If there are any constant annoying ones please report them to the Discord where I'll be active from now.

Thank you to everyone who reported bugs and issues to us on Discord. We will keep working hard to refine the game to its best potential and hope you can be patient as we make it as great as possible.