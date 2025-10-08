Patch Notes
Added new "MyHires" page to the Interweb
Starting from level 5, players can hire up to 5 workers with owner bikes to earn passive income
Higher levels unlock workers with better commisions
Better bikes offer higher commision boosts
Earnings will collected at the end of the day
Player will have to claim the earnings manually
Added New Steam achievement "Employer"
Added ability to use arrow keys to control the bikes
Added ability for controller players to close tutorial and level up windows using start/options or X/A keys instead of getting stuck on them
Fixed cursor disappearing in the Settings UI when switching tabs
Fixed some uneven terrain and holes around the city
Updated Unity engine that patches recent security risk (This game was unaffected, but done this just in case)
Updated some sound effects
Adjusted Post FX for better visuals
Adjusted UI elements for better clarity
Fixed unwanted error spams in the player log file
Apologies for the delay but we are back! Adding a brand new feature that was requested for FDS as well as some minor bug fixes. I have been absent so I haven't been able to fix/patch every single bug. If there are any constant annoying ones please report them to the Discord where I'll be active from now.
Thank you to everyone who reported bugs and issues to us on Discord. We will keep working hard to refine the game to its best potential and hope you can be patient as we make it as great as possible.
Changed files in this update