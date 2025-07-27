 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19375190 Edited 27 July 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Mechanical Throb v0.0.9


Bugfix

  • Fixed typos

  • Resolved bug causing fence pass-through

Improvement

  • Updated English translation — transitioning from machine translation to human translation

Changed files in this update

Korean Depot 3392861
  • Loading history…
English Depot 3392862
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link