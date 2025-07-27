- Critical Bug Fix: if player was presented the hiring report and chose to pass on the candidates, later player traveling or sleeping will get stuck.
- Bug Fix: there was a lock on the conversation skill upgrade for the demo. I forgot to remove it for the playtest.
- Improvement: allow the player to choose to not assign a room to the guest.
- Added more localization changes.
Version 0.73 Magic Inn Playtest Bug fix
