27 July 2025 Build 19375166 Edited 27 July 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Critical Bug Fix: if player was presented the hiring report and chose to pass on the candidates, later player traveling or sleeping will get stuck.
  • Bug Fix: there was a lock on the conversation skill upgrade for the demo. I forgot to remove it for the playtest.
  • Improvement: allow the player to choose to not assign a room to the guest.
  • Added more localization changes.

