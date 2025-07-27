- [x] Added an end-day-early door
- [x] With a UI (are you sure you want to end early) button.
- [x] Fixed bug where bullets shoot through a block when you stand next to it
- [x] Fixed bug where day sometimes starts with toggle use item on (so using loads of bombs at the start of the game by accident)
- [x] Fixed bug where right-clicking any employee in shop causes info panel to remain
- [x] Fixed bug where opening and closing inventory and other menus while other menus are active, causes the game to unpause whilst pause menus are still active.
- [x] Added commas to coal quota numbers on the side ui
v0.3.0.6
