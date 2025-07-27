- [x] Added an end-day-early door

- [x] With a UI (are you sure you want to end early) button.

- [x] Fixed bug where bullets shoot through a block when you stand next to it

- [x] Fixed bug where day sometimes starts with toggle use item on (so using loads of bombs at the start of the game by accident)

- [x] Fixed bug where right-clicking any employee in shop causes info panel to remain

- [x] Fixed bug where opening and closing inventory and other menus while other menus are active, causes the game to unpause whilst pause menus are still active.

- [x] Added commas to coal quota numbers on the side ui



