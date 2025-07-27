New Map. New Weapons. Smarter Zombies. More Chaos.
The outbreak has spread… and now it’s reached the military airbase. In this latest Zonark update, we introduce the long-awaited Airport Map — a high-stakes battleground filled with hangars, cargo crates, and the eerie silence of what once was a secured facility.
✈️ What’s New in This Update?
🔫 New Weapons – Gear up with new tools of destruction. Eliminate the infected with more firepower and precision.
🧠 Improved Enemy AI – The undead are now smarter, deadlier, and more coordinated. Expect ambushes and intense survival moments.
🗺️ New Map: The Airport – Explore runways, hangars, bunkers, and abandoned terminals. Designed for fast-paced and tactical gameplay.
🧟 Be Among the First Survivors
This isn’t just an update — it’s a call to arms.
Be part of Zonark’s legacy. Survive the impossible.
💥 Every purchase, positive review, gameplay video, or wishlist helps us continue development.
Help shape Zonark into the ultimate indie survival FPS.
Join the Zonark community. Survive. Evolve. Thrive.
👉 Add to your cart. Buy it now. Be the first to survive.
📢 More updates are coming very soon!
Every purchase supports the game — help us grow Zonark and become one of its founding survivors.
🛫 ZONARK – Airport Update Now Live!
Update notes via Steam Community
