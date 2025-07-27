New Map. New Weapons. Smarter Zombies. More Chaos.



The outbreak has spread… and now it’s reached the military airbase. In this latest Zonark update, we introduce the long-awaited Airport Map — a high-stakes battleground filled with hangars, cargo crates, and the eerie silence of what once was a secured facility.



✈️ What’s New in This Update?

🔫 New Weapons – Gear up with new tools of destruction. Eliminate the infected with more firepower and precision.



🧠 Improved Enemy AI – The undead are now smarter, deadlier, and more coordinated. Expect ambushes and intense survival moments.



🗺️ New Map: The Airport – Explore runways, hangars, bunkers, and abandoned terminals. Designed for fast-paced and tactical gameplay.



🧟 Be Among the First Survivors

This isn’t just an update — it’s a call to arms.

Be part of Zonark’s legacy. Survive the impossible.



