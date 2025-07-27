Hello beloved steam players! No, the full game is not out yet.

Yes I am still working on it. Now that we got this out of the way, let's get into the new changes:

-Added a way to change the options on the title screen.

-Added a proper game-over screen. Previous one was a white screen with no music.(Special thanks to Solar for the art and Mir for the game over track)

-Fixed broken dialogues that didn't display fully on screen.

-Added a "speedrun" event in the starting area if you already knew some info beforehand.

-Added an fps counter (Toggle it with the F2 key...if you really want an fps counter.)

-Fixed a bug in the hall of pillars that prevented you from progressing.

-Revamped the tutorial

-Removed Decav. Forever. (he is now a 1/100 chance event) Sadly, no art this time. If you want to make some and become featured here, consider messaging me on Twitter! That's where I post updates and whatnot (https://x.com/CHIOR_dev)