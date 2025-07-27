 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19375079 Edited 27 July 2025 – 13:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This is the draft patch notes of 0.25, which is currently live on beta branch. The content is subject to change and will be updated. You can switch to beta branch on Steam to access this patch. However, do not downgrade to stable branch until Patch 0.25 is released!




New Civilization: Brazilian




Electrification Reworked


The current electrification system is a bit underwhelming - it does not scale well with production multiplier. Here's how the new electrification system works:

  • Electrification gives "Building Level Boost" instead of increasing consumption and production multipliers
  • The additional levels do not affect Storage and Workers
  • Buildings that require power get +5 Building Level Boost as a base
  • Liberalism V now gives +5 Building Level Boost to all buildings




Performance Optimization


It's been a while since I've done performance optimization. The performance keeps degrading as more features are added. In this patch, I have shipped several optimizations that should work out of the box and hopefully will reduce the stutter that happens every second.

Cheers,
FishPond

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19375079
macOS Depot 2181943
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link