This is the draft patch notes of 0.25, which is currently live on beta branch. The content is subject to change and will be updated. You can switch to beta branch on Steam to access this patch. However, do not downgrade to stable branch until Patch 0.25 is released!

New Civilization: Brazilian

Electrification Reworked

Electrification gives " Building Level Boost " instead of increasing consumption and production multipliers



" instead of increasing consumption and production multipliers The additional levels do not affect Storage and Workers



Buildings that require power get +5 Building Level Boost as a base



Liberalism V now gives +5 Building Level Boost to all buildings



Performance Optimization

The current electrification system is a bit underwhelming - it does not scale well with production multiplier. Here's how the new electrification system works:It's been a while since I've done performance optimization. The performance keeps degrading as more features are added. In this patch, I have shipped several optimizations that should work out of the box and hopefully will reduce the stutter that happens every second.Cheers,FishPond