This is the draft patch notes of 0.25, which is currently live on beta branch. The content is subject to change and will be updated. You can switch to beta branch on Steam to access this patch. However, do not downgrade to stable branch until Patch 0.25 is released!
New Civilization: Brazilian
Electrification Reworked
The current electrification system is a bit underwhelming - it does not scale well with production multiplier. Here's how the new electrification system works:
- Electrification gives "Building Level Boost" instead of increasing consumption and production multipliers
- The additional levels do not affect Storage and Workers
- Buildings that require power get +5 Building Level Boost as a base
- Liberalism V now gives +5 Building Level Boost to all buildings
Performance Optimization
It's been a while since I've done performance optimization. The performance keeps degrading as more features are added. In this patch, I have shipped several optimizations that should work out of the box and hopefully will reduce the stutter that happens every second.
Changed depots in beta branch