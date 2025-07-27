- Chat window now hides and shows correctly
- Fixed prompt window sometimes not interactable
- Receptionist no longer gives a room key if a player is already inside
- Washing machine now highlights when holding a dirty sheet
- Beds without sheets now highlight when holding a clean sheet
- Vending machine now shows stored item count in its description
- Washer staff no longer bug out when another staff takes their plate
- Washer staff can now collect money
- Staff can now be paid all at once
- Game now pauses properly in solo mode
- Map no longer opens while typing
- Localization improvements
- LOD fixes and missing objects added to the map
Update 13.345
