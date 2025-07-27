 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19374962 Edited 27 July 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Chat window now hides and shows correctly
  • Fixed prompt window sometimes not interactable
  • Receptionist no longer gives a room key if a player is already inside
  • Washing machine now highlights when holding a dirty sheet
  • Beds without sheets now highlight when holding a clean sheet
  • Vending machine now shows stored item count in its description
  • Washer staff no longer bug out when another staff takes their plate
  • Washer staff can now collect money
  • Staff can now be paid all at once
  • Game now pauses properly in solo mode
  • Map no longer opens while typing
  • Localization improvements
  • LOD fixes and missing objects added to the map

