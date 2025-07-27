In the newest update we added crafting and disassembling of keyboards.
You can craft new keyboards from 10 details any quality, that you can obtain by destroying old keyboards you don't want to keep with you.
We also greatly reduced chances of getting rare keyboards from time drops, and some keyboards can't even be dropped anymore, only crafted!
Update includes:
Crafting
Disassembling
Minor fixes and improvements
You can always give us feedback in our discord server: link to Discord
Changed files in this update