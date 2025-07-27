 Skip to content
Major 27 July 2025 Build 19374909
Update notes via Steam Community

In the newest update we added crafting and disassembling of keyboards.

You can craft new keyboards from 10 details any quality, that you can obtain by destroying old keyboards you don't want to keep with you.

We also greatly reduced chances of getting rare keyboards from time drops, and some keyboards can't even be dropped anymore, only crafted!

Update includes:

  • Crafting

  • Disassembling

  • Minor fixes and improvements



You can always give us feedback in our discord server:

