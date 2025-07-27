 Skip to content
Major 27 July 2025 Build 19374900
Update notes via Steam Community

▼ BUGFIX / IMPROVEMENTS

AI Engine Update (v1.22)

⊡ Upgraded from version 1.17 to 1.22

⊡ Better support for newer GPUs (Nvidia 4000/5000, AMD 7000/9000, Intel B500/B700)

⊡ Major optimizations and numerous bug fixes

Video AI multithreading 

⊡ Up to 4× faster performance on high-end CPU/GPU setups

⊡ Example: AMD 5600 + RX6600 (8 threads) → 2× speed boost

⊡ Fixed improper CPU/GPU utilization when using AI multithreading

Video frames extraction 

⊡ Optimized memory usage during frame extraction

⊡ The app now shows the estimated time to complete the frame extraction

General improvements

⊡ Various bug fixes and code cleanup

⊡ Updated dependencies for improved stability and compatibility

▼ VirusTotal 

https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file/f5bc2959cc0a249ef1b95f5a300e2f2511d66b6ab914a20a7c272538d731bea3

Changed files in this update

