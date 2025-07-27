▼ BUGFIX / IMPROVEMENTS
AI Engine Update (v1.22)
⊡ Upgraded from version 1.17 to 1.22
⊡ Better support for newer GPUs (Nvidia 4000/5000, AMD 7000/9000, Intel B500/B700)
⊡ Major optimizations and numerous bug fixes
Video AI multithreading
⊡ Up to 4× faster performance on high-end CPU/GPU setups
⊡ Example: AMD 5600 + RX6600 (8 threads) → 2× speed boost
⊡ Fixed improper CPU/GPU utilization when using AI multithreading
Video frames extraction
⊡ Optimized memory usage during frame extraction
⊡ The app now shows the estimated time to complete the frame extraction
General improvements
⊡ Various bug fixes and code cleanup
⊡ Updated dependencies for improved stability and compatibility
▼ VirusTotal
⊡
https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file/f5bc2959cc0a249ef1b95f5a300e2f2511d66b6ab914a20a7c272538d731bea3
Changed files in this update