Update Details:
July 1
Fixed survival mode victory condition, now based on countdown timer
Updated hotkey UI interface
July 2
Modified text for certain mission objectives
July 15
Changed background music in the title scene
Fixed character portraits in the Avatar section
July 16
Adjusted UI elements that were partially obscured (unit panel, building panel, item panel)
July 21
Replaced title background image and added animation effects
Changed sound effect for arrow shooting
July 25
Ranged units now have a chance to retreat when enemies get too close
Fixed a bug where resources were not deducted correctly when units repaired buildings
Warrior Architects Update - Version 1.0.7.5 (2025/7/27)
Update notes via Steam Community
