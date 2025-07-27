 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19374884 Edited 27 July 2025 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update Details:

July 1

Fixed survival mode victory condition, now based on countdown timer

Updated hotkey UI interface

July 2

Modified text for certain mission objectives

July 15

Changed background music in the title scene

Fixed character portraits in the Avatar section

July 16

Adjusted UI elements that were partially obscured (unit panel, building panel, item panel)

July 21

Replaced title background image and added animation effects

Changed sound effect for arrow shooting

July 25

Ranged units now have a chance to retreat when enemies get too close

Fixed a bug where resources were not deducted correctly when units repaired buildings

