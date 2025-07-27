Update Details:



July 1



Fixed survival mode victory condition, now based on countdown timer



Updated hotkey UI interface



July 2



Modified text for certain mission objectives



July 15



Changed background music in the title scene



Fixed character portraits in the Avatar section



July 16



Adjusted UI elements that were partially obscured (unit panel, building panel, item panel)



July 21



Replaced title background image and added animation effects



Changed sound effect for arrow shooting



July 25



Ranged units now have a chance to retreat when enemies get too close



Fixed a bug where resources were not deducted correctly when units repaired buildings