v1.2.35
- Flux Kontext & chroma support (integrated stable diffusion, full version only)
- MusicGpt service integrated, see homepages for more instructions
- Minimax support new video model, MiniMax-Hailuo-02
- Minimax text-to-speech support
- Dropdowns in plugin item edits now support searching:
Just type something when the dropdown is opened
- Extract text from audio now supports OpenAi API (also LITE version)
- Fix crash when trying to save project to folder that is not writeable
- Support for generative audio plugins finalized
- Fix issue where you could not open context menu on
muted audio clip
- Fixed issue of plugin setting not saved when changed from edit view expander (again)
- Copy to sub folder no longer skips copying for items that are under same folder
as the saved project file
- Custom marker no longer invisible on timeline
- Lyric split dialog now works as it should
- Fix issue where file dropped to plugin field could not be replaced with
second drop
- Progress ETA in plugin item views now works when the progress is reset
- Mask now renders correctly when render view is scaled down (was not affecting
actual rendering)
- Fix crash that would occur if plugin settings save failed
v1.2.35 Let the be sound
