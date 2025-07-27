v1.2.35

- Flux Kontext & chroma support (integrated stable diffusion, full version only)

- MusicGpt service integrated, see homepages for more instructions

- Minimax support new video model, MiniMax-Hailuo-02

- Minimax text-to-speech support

- Dropdowns in plugin item edits now support searching:

Just type something when the dropdown is opened

- Extract text from audio now supports OpenAi API (also LITE version)

- Fix crash when trying to save project to folder that is not writeable

- Support for generative audio plugins finalized

- Fix issue where you could not open context menu on

muted audio clip

- Fixed issue of plugin setting not saved when changed from edit view expander (again)

- Copy to sub folder no longer skips copying for items that are under same folder

as the saved project file

- Custom marker no longer invisible on timeline

- Lyric split dialog now works as it should

- Fix issue where file dropped to plugin field could not be replaced with

second drop

- Progress ETA in plugin item views now works when the progress is reset

- Mask now renders correctly when render view is scaled down (was not affecting

actual rendering)

- Fix crash that would occur if plugin settings save failed