Just a small update to add an interface for viewing your scores and times, these were always saving since release but now you can actually see them!



This update also adds timestamps to saved scores so you can see when you got them, which means all the existing scores don't have a date associated with them. All your new scores should have dates now though!



You can view scores of any submode in the 3 main categories, there's a few sorting options and several ways to filter scores.



Oh! One more thing, if you've unlocked the final level of any submode I've enabled the ability to choose which ending level you want to play (it used to always play 1-final once you'd beat the final level once). So if you want to set a high score for a specific range of levels you can pick any range you want! Or just play in single-level mode again!



What's your fastest Standard Balanced Level 1?