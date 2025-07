A major update has been released for Mr. Scientist v1.3.0!

- New locations have been added and current locations have been expanded

- New puzzles have been added

- Cut scenes have been updated

- 2nd ending has been added

- 2nd bad ending has been added

- The game's lore has been expanded

- New notes have been added

- New cheat codes have been added

- Player capture animation has been added

- End of game credits have been reworked

- Notes are now saved in the inventory

- Keys are now removed after use

- Street has been improved

- New medicines have been added

- System requirements have been reduced

- Decals have been fixed

- You can no longer enter cheat codes in the menu

- Weapon mechanics have been fixed

- Flashlight icon has been removed

- Minor changes and fixes