27 July 2025 Build 19374717
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

A quick heads-up: We accidentally uploaded the demo version instead of the full game — yikes! 😅
The correct, full version of Malevolent Madness is now live and ready to play. If you downloaded it earlier, please make sure to update the game to get the full experience.

We’re deeply sorry for the mix-up and truly appreciate your patience and understanding. Thank you to everyone who reached out and flagged this — you’re the real MVPs 🖤

Stay brave… madness awaits.
– The Malevolent Madness Team 👁️‍🗨️

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3290551
  • Loading history…
