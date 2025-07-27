 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19374706
New enemy:
Spectre

  • Spawns on the Meteorites.
  • Floats far from the ground, slowly moving towards the player.
  • Occasionally fires spectral swords towards the player.


New items:
Spectral Swords
Dropped by Spectres.

  • Spell cooldown: 5s.
  • Toss 5 swords upwards, they then retarget towards where you are facing before firing forward.
  • Upon hitting terrain, the swords stick to it, damaging enemies that contact them.

Blade Bloom
Recipe: Spin Plant + Spectral Swords.

  • Fire1 Create up to 5 spinning blades that float in front of you before flying off. Release to fire all at once.
  • Blades float steadily, travel faster, and their velocity while floating does not carry over once fired.

Sky Sword
Recipe: Umbrella + Spectral Swords.

  • Fire1 Summon a line of 8 giant swords that fall in front of you, sticking to the ground.

Meteorite
Recipe: Airstrike Call + Body Shard + Body Shard.

  • Spell cooldown: 16s.
  • Summons a massive meteorite which falls in front of you.
  • Enemies hit by the meteorite receive Earthbound, suffering increased gravity.
  • Upon hitting the ground, the meteorite causes a huge shockwave that covers the area in flames which apply Meteor Burn.

Abyss
Recipe: Void + Ink Shooter + Soul Shard.

  • Spell cooldown: 10s.
  • Summon tentacles on the ground beneath up to 4 nearby enemies.
  • Tentacles grab enemies, dealing damage, applying Ink and holding them in place.

Harpoon Layer
Recipe: Mine Layer + Harpoon.

  • Fire1 Fire a harpoon mine that travels in an arc, arming itself on impact or after one second.
  • Upon detonation, these mines fire a harpoon towards the nearest enemy, damaging and pulling them for 5 seconds.

Black Blade
Recipe: Knight + Aether.

  • Fire1 Swing the sword, firing a piercing, medium-ranged slash.
  • Fire2 Hold to block with the sword for up to 4 seconds, becoming invincible, gaining Speed and being able to fly.
  • Passing through enemies while blocking summons a hovering blade over them. Once you stop blocking, all blades fall.

Shoe Blade
Recipe: Talon Sandals + Sky Orb + Katana.

  • Passive.
  • While swapping weapons, perform a powerful kick that pushes you forward.


Other changes:
  • Added a save indicator animation to the bottom right corner of the screen.
  • Eternal items can count as multiple copies for recipes that require them.
  • Gargoyles and Harpies now ragdoll.
  • Fixed inventory sorting performance issues.
  • Fixed the Bait inventory's slider not being able to be dragged.
  • Fixed certain objects not teleporting with the player.
  • Fixed Sticky-Bomb Ballista projectiles not detonating if the target they were attached to got destroyed, and improved its weakspot hit detection.

