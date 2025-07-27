Spectre
- Spawns on the Meteorites.
- Floats far from the ground, slowly moving towards the player.
- Occasionally fires spectral swords towards the player.
New items:
Spectral Swords
Dropped by Spectres.
- Spell cooldown: 5s.
- Toss 5 swords upwards, they then retarget towards where you are facing before firing forward.
- Upon hitting terrain, the swords stick to it, damaging enemies that contact them.
Blade Bloom
Recipe: Spin Plant + Spectral Swords.
- Fire1 Create up to 5 spinning blades that float in front of you before flying off. Release to fire all at once.
- Blades float steadily, travel faster, and their velocity while floating does not carry over once fired.
Sky Sword
Recipe: Umbrella + Spectral Swords.
- Fire1 Summon a line of 8 giant swords that fall in front of you, sticking to the ground.
Meteorite
Recipe: Airstrike Call + Body Shard + Body Shard.
- Spell cooldown: 16s.
- Summons a massive meteorite which falls in front of you.
- Enemies hit by the meteorite receive Earthbound, suffering increased gravity.
- Upon hitting the ground, the meteorite causes a huge shockwave that covers the area in flames which apply Meteor Burn.
Abyss
Recipe: Void + Ink Shooter + Soul Shard.
- Spell cooldown: 10s.
- Summon tentacles on the ground beneath up to 4 nearby enemies.
- Tentacles grab enemies, dealing damage, applying Ink and holding them in place.
Harpoon Layer
Recipe: Mine Layer + Harpoon.
- Fire1 Fire a harpoon mine that travels in an arc, arming itself on impact or after one second.
- Upon detonation, these mines fire a harpoon towards the nearest enemy, damaging and pulling them for 5 seconds.
Black Blade
Recipe: Knight + Aether.
- Fire1 Swing the sword, firing a piercing, medium-ranged slash.
- Fire2 Hold to block with the sword for up to 4 seconds, becoming invincible, gaining Speed and being able to fly.
- Passing through enemies while blocking summons a hovering blade over them. Once you stop blocking, all blades fall.
Shoe Blade
Recipe: Talon Sandals + Sky Orb + Katana.
- Passive.
- While swapping weapons, perform a powerful kick that pushes you forward.
Other changes:
- Added a save indicator animation to the bottom right corner of the screen.
- Eternal items can count as multiple copies for recipes that require them.
- Gargoyles and Harpies now ragdoll.
- Fixed inventory sorting performance issues.
- Fixed the Bait inventory's slider not being able to be dragged.
- Fixed certain objects not teleporting with the player.
- Fixed Sticky-Bomb Ballista projectiles not detonating if the target they were attached to got destroyed, and improved its weakspot hit detection.
Changed files in this update