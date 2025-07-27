Hi everyone,
It’s been a while! An update for Motor Assailant just went live, focused on polishing up one of the game’s rougher edges.
All mission briefing voice lines have been re-recorded with much better audio quality. The originals had their charm, but the new versions should be clearer and more enjoyable to listen to.
There’s also been some behind-the-scenes work laying the foundation for a possible future update. Nothing to announce just yet, but the wheels are turning.
Thanks for playing, and for your continued support!
