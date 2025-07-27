 Skip to content
27 July 2025
Hi everyone,

It’s been a while! An update for Motor Assailant just went live, focused on polishing up one of the game’s rougher edges.

All mission briefing voice lines have been re-recorded with much better audio quality. The originals had their charm, but the new versions should be clearer and more enjoyable to listen to.

There’s also been some behind-the-scenes work laying the foundation for a possible future update. Nothing to announce just yet, but the wheels are turning.

Thanks for playing, and for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Motor Assailant Content Depot 1163732
  • Loading history…
