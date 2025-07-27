Hey there! A big update just came out for Gravitee. Five new levels have been added, which contain never seen before obstacles! New achievements are in the game to go along with them.

The new levels

Level 36, The Narrow Path – creep through an obstacle-filled path filled with deadly traps round every twist and turn. Get the “Steady Hand” achievement by collecting a golden ball located down a thin, spiky corridor!

Level 37, Minefield – bombs, bombs and more bombs. Explode all of them to get the “Fireworks” achievement!

Level 38, Eight Little Challenges – this level introduces spiky marbles! Unlike golden marbles, you don’t want to collect these. Get the “Crazy Eight” achievement by completing this level quickly.

Level 39, Marble Mayhem – spiky marbles fly about everywhere. Get the “Dodgeball” achievement by completing this level without dying.

Level 40, Spinning Around – this level introduces boosters that rotate! Make sure to hit them when they’re pointing you in the right direction.

Other changes

There’s now an achievement for completing level 11 quickly – “Carefree”. Also, the time requirement for the “Speedrun” achievement has been increased by ten minutes to reflect that the game is now longer.

Have fun!

sightafter