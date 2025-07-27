 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19374637 Edited 27 July 2025 – 12:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- You can hold middle mouse button or D to spread cards temporarily to more easily see what's in each stack

- Fixed Double-sided Solitaire having bugs with the new card highlighting feature

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3743222
Linux Depot 3743223
macOS Depot 3743224
