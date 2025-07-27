You are the RuneChild, and now you have Rune Power...

Select from 12 different powers, that grows as you use them.

Six offensive and six defensive powers.



Actually I ran out of line on the paper, so I just need to make an update... Before turn over the paper.



Added a load scene, when you enter new maps.

Added World Portal in the center of each map, so you can travel faster between maps.



Added Armour for the legs, and that you can take off the amour.

Added a compendium, where you can see Spells, Alchemy and Message Log.



Added a skill for the Rogue to find stuff, like containers, weapons Etc.

Change the colour of the Friendly summons and the enemies, so it is easier to see.



Icons on the top bar for NPC's and Servants, so it is easier to find them.

Added some trade mission, so you can earn money. (Yellow Balls over NPCs)



Cold damage now makes enemies move slower.

Slow-Mo now makes enemies moves slower, the strong the skill.

New spells for Enemies. Pin the Player, Enlarge the Enemy, and they upgrade after the player level.

