Click to Continue, Update 1.1 is now live!
This patch brings a bunch of new stuff, quality-of-life improvements, and better performance. Here's the full list of changes:
-Added the Quadslot Fabricator panel, allowing the creation of a few items to boost click power.
-Added new items: jade button, spring, trash, ink cartridge, and polished stones.
-Added the Trashcan panel to dispose of small unwanted items.
-Added the S.M.O.O.T.H. panel, used to create polished stones.
-Added the Spin Game panel, with 7 different click prizes.
-Added the Laser Tower panel, which grants a click bonus with each full rotation.
-Added the Hardhat panel as a tribute to Real Civil Engineer (grants a drill bonus).
-Added a craftable Golden Button at the fabricator (unlocked after enough failed heists).
-Added a blacklight hint for Panel 24, as suggested by the community.
-Added a FPS limit setting to help reduce CPU usage.
-Added a motion blur setting.
-Added a V-Sync setting.
-Added an invert Y axis setting.
-Added a new blueprint system to handle items.
-Modified the goals of a few panels to balance things out with the new content.
-Removed leftover debug keys that were still accessible to players.
Fixes:
-Fixed the printer button being clickable before the panel was open.
-Fixed the stone door reacting multiple times to the pickaxe.
-Fixed the diamond pickaxe head respawning while already collected.
-Fixed a bug allowing stone duplication via the stone press.
-Fixed the safe door not closing on time when lasers were triggered too early.
-Fixed the lemonade effect stacking permanently.
-Fixed a duplication bug with the coffee sand canister.
-Fixed the coffee machine panel falling in the wrong direction when opened.
-Fixed eyelid animation (wake-up) issues on ultra-wide screens.
-Fixed the general click multiplier only applying to part of the total click power.
Performance:
-Removed auto-exposure.
-Changed shadow map method to reduce CPU load.
-Replaced some meshes to improve performance.
-Removed a number of shadows to boost performance.
-Slightly increased texture quality on low graphics settings.
Coming next:
The next patch will focus on bug fixes for this update and continued performance improvements.
Happy clicking!
