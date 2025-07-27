Click to Continue, Update 1.1 is now live!



This patch brings a bunch of new stuff, quality-of-life improvements, and better performance. Here's the full list of changes:





-Added the Quadslot Fabricator panel, allowing the creation of a few items to boost click power.

-Added new items: jade button, spring, trash, ink cartridge, and polished stones.

-Added the Trashcan panel to dispose of small unwanted items.

-Added the S.M.O.O.T.H. panel, used to create polished stones.

-Added the Spin Game panel, with 7 different click prizes.

-Added the Laser Tower panel, which grants a click bonus with each full rotation.

-Added the Hardhat panel as a tribute to Real Civil Engineer (grants a drill bonus).

-Added a craftable Golden Button at the fabricator (unlocked after enough failed heists).

-Added a blacklight hint for Panel 24, as suggested by the community.

-Added a FPS limit setting to help reduce CPU usage.

-Added a motion blur setting.

-Added a V-Sync setting.

-Added an invert Y axis setting.

-Added a new blueprint system to handle items.

-Modified the goals of a few panels to balance things out with the new content.

-Removed leftover debug keys that were still accessible to players.





Fixes:

-Fixed the printer button being clickable before the panel was open.

-Fixed the stone door reacting multiple times to the pickaxe.

-Fixed the diamond pickaxe head respawning while already collected.

-Fixed a bug allowing stone duplication via the stone press.

-Fixed the safe door not closing on time when lasers were triggered too early.

-Fixed the lemonade effect stacking permanently.

-Fixed a duplication bug with the coffee sand canister.

-Fixed the coffee machine panel falling in the wrong direction when opened.

-Fixed eyelid animation (wake-up) issues on ultra-wide screens.

-Fixed the general click multiplier only applying to part of the total click power.





Performance:

-Removed auto-exposure.

-Changed shadow map method to reduce CPU load.

-Replaced some meshes to improve performance.

-Removed a number of shadows to boost performance.

-Slightly increased texture quality on low graphics settings.





Coming next:

The next patch will focus on bug fixes for this update and continued performance improvements.





Happy clicking!