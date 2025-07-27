Balancing

Cutting Dodge reduces dodge regeneration by -5% (was -10%)



Scattering Dodge reduces dodge regeneration by -5% (was -10%)



Blazing Dodge reduces dodge regeneration by -5% (was -10%)



Exploding Dodge reduces dodge regeneration by -5% (was -10%)



We forgot to adjust all dodge skills to the reduced dodge regeneration from skill nodes with latest update 1.0.1.0. Therefore all dodge skill will now reduce dodge generation by only 5% instead of the previous 10%.Thanks everyone for providing valuable feedback. We are always happy to re-evaluate and refine our balancing decisions, so please keep us in the feedback loop. Also consider joining our discord and discuss balancing changes, ideas and feedback together with fellow Striving for Light players and the community.We are looking forward to hear your feedback on all these changes! Thanks for your amazing support and for playing our game <3