 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19374623 Edited 27 July 2025 – 11:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We forgot to adjust all dodge skills to the reduced dodge regeneration from skill nodes with latest update 1.0.1.0. Therefore all dodge skill will now reduce dodge generation by only 5% instead of the previous 10%.

Balancing

  • Cutting Dodge reduces dodge regeneration by -5% (was -10%)
  • Scattering Dodge reduces dodge regeneration by -5% (was -10%)
  • Blazing Dodge reduces dodge regeneration by -5% (was -10%)
  • Exploding Dodge reduces dodge regeneration by -5% (was -10%)


Thanks everyone for providing valuable feedback. We are always happy to re-evaluate and refine our balancing decisions, so please keep us in the feedback loop. Also consider joining our discord and discuss balancing changes, ideas and feedback together with fellow Striving for Light players and the community.

Join the official discord!

We are looking forward to hear your feedback on all these changes! Thanks for your amazing support and for playing our game <3

Changed files in this update

Windows Striving for Light Content Depot 1646791
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1646792
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link