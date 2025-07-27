Balancing
- Cutting Dodge reduces dodge regeneration by -5% (was -10%)
- Scattering Dodge reduces dodge regeneration by -5% (was -10%)
- Blazing Dodge reduces dodge regeneration by -5% (was -10%)
- Exploding Dodge reduces dodge regeneration by -5% (was -10%)
