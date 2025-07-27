 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19374615
Many small fixes:

  • fix market board capitalization
  • fix loading saved world for some worlds
  • fix expeditions earned counting bug
  • add note of fruit growing during summer/autumn
  • make notifications dismissible, and increase notification durations
  • fix help text parchment layering when closing
  • improve some info hover text
  • improve tactic page discovery notification
  • update menu text for save and exit

