- fix market board capitalization
- fix loading saved world for some worlds
- fix expeditions earned counting bug
- add note of fruit growing during summer/autumn
- make notifications dismissible, and increase notification durations
- fix help text parchment layering when closing
- improve some info hover text
- improve tactic page discovery notification
- update menu text for save and exit
playtest v0.5.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Many small fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update