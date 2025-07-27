ATTEMPTING TO FIX:
Bug where clicking join team on a full team would lock you out of swapping teams and cause 3v5 scenarios
Picking up orbs could break your inventory
Shadow Wizard audio is LOUD
This may still be bugged, but attempted to fix a bug where players could not cast page spells
Various other small bug fixes
v 0.6
