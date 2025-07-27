 Skip to content
27 July 2025
ATTEMPTING TO FIX:

Bug where clicking join team on a full team would lock you out of swapping teams and cause 3v5 scenarios

Picking up orbs could break your inventory

Shadow Wizard audio is LOUD

This may still be bugged, but attempted to fix a bug where players could not cast page spells

Various other small bug fixes

