New Features in Version 0.4:
-A tutorial has been added to the game;
-Passive abilities for calculators have been added. You receive one passive ability of your choice at the beginning of the run and after the boss battle. A maximum of 4 passive abilities can be on one calculator;
-A new background in the style of Windows XP has been added;
-Buttons added:
"Percentage": Calculates the selected percentage of the current number;
"Add X": Adds X to the current number;
"Subtract X": Subtracts X from the current number;
"Shift Right": Performs a bit shift to the right;
"Shift Left": Performs a bit shift to the left;
"SECRET": Performs a secret operation on the number;
"Combine": Sums all the digits of the number;
-17 passive items have been added;
-A new calculator "Binary" has been added. It allows you to manipulate the bits of a number while remaining accessible and understandable;
-In endless mode, the required number now increases in each round;
Fixed:
-Correct notification when unlocking new buttons;
-Bug where changes to the number that did not alter its value were not considered;
-Boss locks on the crazy calculator work correctly;
-More buttons in the collection;
-Other minor bugs have been fixed;
