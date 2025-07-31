New Features in Version 0.4:

-A tutorial has been added to the game;

-Passive abilities for calculators have been added. You receive one passive ability of your choice at the beginning of the run and after the boss battle. A maximum of 4 passive abilities can be on one calculator;

-A new background in the style of Windows XP has been added;

-Buttons added:

"Percentage": Calculates the selected percentage of the current number;

"Add X": Adds X to the current number;

"Subtract X": Subtracts X from the current number;

"Shift Right": Performs a bit shift to the right;

"Shift Left": Performs a bit shift to the left;

"SECRET": Performs a secret operation on the number;

"Combine": Sums all the digits of the number;

-17 passive items have been added;

-A new calculator "Binary" has been added. It allows you to manipulate the bits of a number while remaining accessible and understandable;

-In endless mode, the required number now increases in each round;

Fixed:

-Correct notification when unlocking new buttons;

-Bug where changes to the number that did not alter its value were not considered;

-Boss locks on the crazy calculator work correctly;

-More buttons in the collection;

-Other minor bugs have been fixed;