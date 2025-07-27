- Final artifact flipped so player doesn't lose what they are carrying
- Sea Witch achievement working now
- Resetting progress now longer resets high scores
- Wrench and torch equipped by default on reset
- Fixed The End achievement not working the first time
27th of July update
