27 July 2025 Build 19374542 Edited 27 July 2025 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Final artifact flipped so player doesn't lose what they are carrying
- Sea Witch achievement working now
- Resetting progress now longer resets high scores
- Wrench and torch equipped by default on reset
- Fixed The End achievement not working the first time

Changed files in this update

