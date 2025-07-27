Hello,



here is Mateo, the solodev behind Paddle Paddle Paddle! Im Super happy to announce the first Update for the game! I watched a lot of videos, got tons of feedback and Im here to improve the game as much as possible!



Here are the Changes:



-> The Camera controls were a big problem for many of you, so from now on the default setting is a free-moving camera, that you can control with your mouse or the right joystick on the controller. You can find options to deactivate this setting, changing the camera sensitivity and inverting the camera movement in the settings. I hope that you will enjoy this new feature!



-> The Pipes Puzzle was really confusing for a lot of you and Im really sorry about that! The arrows now point into the move direction that you have to choose from your perspective.



-> Im super sorry about the buggy Achievements! They should all work now as intended! Im really sorry about that!



-> I also nerfed the difficulty at some areas that were so hard that they were just not fun anymore. I want to deliver a hard game, but it should be fun to play too.



I will work to build in more of your feedback! Please submit all your ideas / feedback via the Feedback form in the Main Menu.



Im a solodev and student after all so I do not develop games fulltime yet and things can time some time to be improved but I try my best to make the game better and better!



Thank you so much and have a great day!



Best regards,

Mateo (ZoroArts)