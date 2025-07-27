 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19374425 Edited 27 July 2025 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

•New character "Morichika Rinnosuke" added

•New stage added

•Bug fixes

•New skins added

•New quest added to the "Hina-chan Breaking Showdown"

Please refer to the blog post for more information

http://mizusoba.blog.fc2.com/blog-entry-1313.html

