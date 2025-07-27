Skins
Added option to change ship skins. Limited by ship class for visual consistency.
Changes
Changed the method of calculating the price of an item when buying/selling it, taking into account the durability and repair of the item.
Selling/Buying no longer takes into account the repair skill, and does not apply repair modifiers (previously, the player, paying for the missing durability when buying an item, applied skills to reduce the cost, but also received a huge increase in price for the worsened repairability).
The complexity of repairing reactors has been reduced from x3 to x2, due to problems with selling/buying prices, as well as the too high repair price, but in return, any improvements now give not +10% to the repair price, but +20%.
The sale price can no longer fall below 1 credit.
The visual size of asteroids has been reduced by 1.5 times.
The evasion of A-drones now depends on the evasion of the ship. Which resulted in up to a x3 reduction in hits on A-drones on evasive ships.
Simulations now restore the ship's structure level after exiting, as it was before entering them.
Quests
Added an alternative chain of quests for passage to In'Nefile.
Added an alternative quest for the Harvester's blueprints.
Added several quests for levels 8-14.
Added a second button for handing in items in the quest for more visibility.
Fixes
No longer displays compartments that cannot be built due to inappropriate station placement.
You can no longer initiate an order to process ore if you do not have enough credits for the process (resulted in the disappearance of resources).
Now allows you to sell improved ships from the storage without entering an infinite confirmation loop.
Added more notifications about limitations/errors in stickers.
Changes to the C3 generator to prevent satellites from spawning inside planets.
Fixed the display of active boosters in the adv. information.
When changing ammo in the droid, the effect from them is now correctly displayed.
The problem with incorrect issuance of components from disassembly when using very small donors has been fixed.
The failure to take into account the decrease in control from removing the reactor to control has been fixed
Changed files in this update