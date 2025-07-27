This build has not been seen in a public branch.

If you encounter any bugs or issues, reporting them to our Discord server will be the best way to get the support you need.



How to Access the BETA?

v3.1 Beta does NOT require a DLC to use. Please visit the link below to switch to the beta branch.

BETA 1.46 Release Notes:

APP:

Redesigned startup screen and updated app icon

Added Help Center Page (WIP) for DSX assistance

Improved input system and combo press detection/activate actions. reworked physical -> virtual device input chain for a smoother experience and to prep for the remake of the input system in DSX v3.2 that supports a lot more options and customizations.

Added initial Razer Wolverine v2 Pro controller support (PS5 Mode, Dongle/USB). Supports Touchpad, Player LED, and Motion.

Updated Virtual Device Selection in Navigation Menu

Improved Access Controller Compatibility

Fixed bug in device manager where multiple devices were showing up with the same MAC address, and improved device disconnection logic.

Added more UI warning labels for features not supported depending on the connected device

Updated the Mod System page with support for Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition by @Jexar20. Updated mod links by @elementfuture with support for Assetto Corsa EVO.

Fixed launcher permission issues when dealing with having DSX running as admin or it can't quit DSX.

Input System:

Fixed Button Mapping Toggle sometimes not working correctly if multiple bindings are set.

DSX Console Companion App:

Upgraded DSX.Console to handle JSON format and outputting results to a specified file path.

Adaptive Triggers Page:

Fixed Multiple Position Feedback bug with regions 2 & 3 using incorrect values

Controller Mapping Page:

Deadzones for Sticks/Triggers gain real-time visualizers of the controller and adjusted input.

Improved Input Extended section selection to go to the right spot in the list.

Added stick sections in Input Extended

Added Activate Steam Big Picture Mode Shortcut in the Actions system.

Updated Touchpad Icons

Added ZQSD mode for Motion-to-Keyboard and Stick-to-Keyboard

Added custom mode for Motion-to-Keyboard and Stick-to-Keyboard

Added custom mode for Motion-to-Buttons and Stick-to-Buttons

DS Edge Page:

Exciting news! DSX can now fully modify your DualSense Edge on-board profiles via BT connection.

UI improvements throughout the internal profile system. Profiles now show the time stamp above its name of when they were last modified regardless of platform if configured correctly.

Implemented Disable Profile Switching (NEW) - If enabled, DSX will block profile switching with FN + (Action Buttons). These settings aren't saved internally on the controller; they only apply while DSX is running.

Eventually this page will no longer exist, and on-board profile management will be moved to My Controller Page in future updates to simplify things. Button Assignments Section: Circle and Cross button assignments can now be fully disabled. Touchpad finger touch movements can now be toggled on or off. Left and Right Sticks can now be toggled on or off. You can now toggle swap Left and Right sticks input. Stick Sensitivity/Deadzone Section: Improved curve selection, and improved graph showing curves Implemented Custom curve - manually adjust the curve by setting individual response points to create a personalized input feel. NOTE: Editing this profile in the PS5 console or the official PS Accessories app will revert any custom curve settings back to their defaults. Implemented Deadzone 0-30% (official PS5 settings), however DSX takes it to the next level letting you go up to 100%. NOTE: Editing this profile in the PS5 console or the official PS Accessories app, any deadzone setting above 30% will revert to its default value. You can now preview Stick Adjustments to compare controller input and adjusted input along with deadzone radius. Trigger Deadzone Section: You can now see trigger input in real-time to see controller and adjusted input. You can now apply the same settings for both L2 and R2. Vibration/Trigger Effect Intensity Section (NEW): Implemented Vibration Intensity with these options: turning it off, setting it to weak, medium, and Strong (Standard). Implemented Trigger Effect Intensity with these options: turning them off, setting it to weak, medium, and Strong (Standard).



My Controller Page:

The device Information section gains an updated UI, with more info like what features of the connected device DSX supports.

DSX now supports a profile slot system where you can assign 4 different slots from profiles you created, and be able to activate them with keyboard shortcuts. You can also cycle between the 4 slots with a keyboard shortcut.

