 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19374284 Edited 27 July 2025 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚔️ Update #002 — Patch Notes

A major update has arrived! Dive into a smoother, more strategic, and immersive gameplay experience.

🔧 Gameplay & Interface

Complete visual overhaul of combat scenes for enhanced immersion

Invisible barriers added from levels 1 to 10 to streamline gameplay flow

New merchants appear every 2 floors

Save system revamped: progress is now saved at the start of each floor

Introduction of the new loot system

Map names and skull-based difficulty now displayed in the HUD

Difficulty balance adjusted according to the number of skulls

HUD and interface explanations updated in the official wiki

Wiki fully refreshed with the latest improvements

⚔️ Combat & Exploration

More obstacles added to battle maps for deeper tactical options

Bonus loot now available during battles and explorations

Fixed bugs affecting specific chests

Mana potions added to chest rewards

Steel Guardian upgraded: increased defense and attack stats

✨ Spells & Enemy Units

Healing and resurrection spells made more affordable

New spell “Fish Arrow” available from the beginning of the game

New enemy units introduced in challenge mode starting at floor 11

Fresh visuals added for enemy troops

🧠 Additional Improvements

Loading screens now feature useful gameplay tips

Vendor markers added for easier identification

Translations added: now playable in German and Russian

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3767721
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link