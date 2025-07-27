⚔️ Update #002 — Patch NotesA major update has arrived! Dive into a smoother, more strategic, and immersive gameplay experience.
🔧 Gameplay & InterfaceComplete visual overhaul of combat scenes for enhanced immersion
Invisible barriers added from levels 1 to 10 to streamline gameplay flow
New merchants appear every 2 floors
Save system revamped: progress is now saved at the start of each floor
Introduction of the new loot system
Map names and skull-based difficulty now displayed in the HUD
Difficulty balance adjusted according to the number of skulls
HUD and interface explanations updated in the official wiki
Wiki fully refreshed with the latest improvements
⚔️ Combat & ExplorationMore obstacles added to battle maps for deeper tactical options
Bonus loot now available during battles and explorations
Fixed bugs affecting specific chests
Mana potions added to chest rewards
Steel Guardian upgraded: increased defense and attack stats
✨ Spells & Enemy UnitsHealing and resurrection spells made more affordable
New spell “Fish Arrow” available from the beginning of the game
New enemy units introduced in challenge mode starting at floor 11
Fresh visuals added for enemy troops
🧠 Additional ImprovementsLoading screens now feature useful gameplay tips
Vendor markers added for easier identification
Translations added: now playable in German and Russian
