⚔️ Update #002 — Patch Notes A major update has arrived! Dive into a smoother, more strategic, and immersive gameplay experience.



🔧 Gameplay & Interface Complete visual overhaul of combat scenes for enhanced immersion



Invisible barriers added from levels 1 to 10 to streamline gameplay flow



New merchants appear every 2 floors



Save system revamped: progress is now saved at the start of each floor



Introduction of the new loot system



Map names and skull-based difficulty now displayed in the HUD



Difficulty balance adjusted according to the number of skulls



HUD and interface explanations updated in the official wiki



Wiki fully refreshed with the latest improvements



⚔️ Combat & Exploration More obstacles added to battle maps for deeper tactical options



Bonus loot now available during battles and explorations



Fixed bugs affecting specific chests



Mana potions added to chest rewards



Steel Guardian upgraded: increased defense and attack stats



✨ Spells & Enemy Units Healing and resurrection spells made more affordable



New spell “Fish Arrow” available from the beginning of the game



New enemy units introduced in challenge mode starting at floor 11



Fresh visuals added for enemy troops



🧠 Additional Improvements Loading screens now feature useful gameplay tips



Vendor markers added for easier identification



Translations added: now playable in German and Russian