- Fixed some incorrect entries in the ending credits.
- You can now skip the ending credits. (Press 'Z')
- Fixed a bug where the eye image of 'Peony' would occasionally remain on screen after the interaction ended.
- Fixed an issue where the menu could be opened during the "Television" ending cutscene.
- Improved clarity in the early part of the game where the path forward was unclear.
- Adjusted the sound design in the first "Hallucination" cutscene.
- Refined the music cue that plays when opening the "Bag".
- Fixed an issue where audio could occasionally distort during music transitions.
- Added an extended version of a track that was previously included only in the official soundtrack, not in the game itself.
- Improved certain sound effects that were overly fatiguing to listen to.
- Fixed an issue where turning on the "Radio" with a preset frequency would cause a sudden loud noise.
v1.0.1 Patch Notes
