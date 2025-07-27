 Skip to content
27 July 2025 Build 19374274
  • Fixed some incorrect entries in the ending credits.
  • You can now skip the ending credits. (Press 'Z')
  • Fixed a bug where the eye image of 'Peony' would occasionally remain on screen after the interaction ended.
  • Fixed an issue where the menu could be opened during the "Television" ending cutscene.
  • Improved clarity in the early part of the game where the path forward was unclear.
  • Adjusted the sound design in the first "Hallucination" cutscene.
  • Refined the music cue that plays when opening the "Bag".
  • Fixed an issue where audio could occasionally distort during music transitions.
  • Added an extended version of a track that was previously included only in the official soundtrack, not in the game itself.
  • Improved certain sound effects that were overly fatiguing to listen to.
  • Fixed an issue where turning on the "Radio" with a preset frequency would cause a sudden loud noise.

