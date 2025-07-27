 Skip to content
27 July 2025
  • Optimization: In the facility, if the number of items to be cleared is lower than the minimum starting quantity of the porter for a long time, the minimum starting quantity limit will be ignored
  • Optimization: Unlocked seeds are not displayed in the product list of the seed merchant
  • Optimization: The function of supplying goods to the shelf of the ice cellar is also effective for carriages on fixed routes
  • Optimization: Optimize the UI performance of the gem charging mechanism of the statue
  • Optimization: Optimize the Russian interface adaptation and translation text
  • BUG repair: The problem that the heat range mark is sometimes displayed above the building and sometimes below
  • Optimization: If the destination of the transport is unreachable, the handyman should not accept the task
  • Optimization: Soldiers will actively look for clothing supplies only when there is clothing inventory in the barracks
  • Optimization: Monsters killed by player soldiers are prohibited from picking up dropped items by default
  • Optimization: When moving in workers to the bed of the bound facility, if the spouse is a builder, do not transfer the builder to a handyman or transfer to the facility
  • BUG repair: In facilities that cannot store corpses, there is a problem with the corpse option in the planned inventory

