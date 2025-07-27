🔧 We've implemented several optimizations to improve the overall performance of the game.
🖥️ Expect smoother gameplay and more stable performance across systems.
Main changes include:
Scene optimizations to increase FPS
Removed unnecessary processes
Improved memory usage
Faster loading times
We're continuing to improve the game with your feedback. Thank you!
Patch Notes – Optimization Improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update