 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19374185 Edited 27 July 2025 – 09:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🔧 We've implemented several optimizations to improve the overall performance of the game.
🖥️ Expect smoother gameplay and more stable performance across systems.

Main changes include:

Scene optimizations to increase FPS

Removed unnecessary processes

Improved memory usage

Faster loading times

We're continuing to improve the game with your feedback. Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3670921
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link