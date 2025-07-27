Current Version
B2025.7.27 奇观
OK1-汉文化可以建造城关，需要主要封地是城堡时，且地形是山地或者丘陵
OK2-大地图领地显示地形图标,悬停提示可显示相关修正
OK3-大地图封地的资源图标添加悬停提示
OK3-汉文化的领主封地，每级粪坑可以提供5%的概率，在收获粮食后，土地肥沃度+0.05
OK4-汉文化增加几个文化修正
B2025.7.27 Wonders
OK1 - Han culture can construct city passes. It requires that the main fief is a castle and the terrain is mountainous or hilly.
OK2 - The terrain icons are displayed on the large map for territories, and relevant modifiers can be shown with a hover prompt.
OK3 - Hover prompts are added to the resource icons of fiefs on the large map.
OK3 - For the fiefs of lords with Han culture, each level of cesspit can provide a 5% probability that the soil fertility will increase by 0.05 after harvesting grain.
OK4 - Several cultural modifiers are added to Han culture.
Changed files in this update