B2025.7.27 Wonders

Bilibili

OK1 - Han culture can construct city passes. It requires that the main fief is a castle and the terrain is mountainous or hilly.

OK2 - The terrain icons are displayed on the large map for territories, and relevant modifiers can be shown with a hover prompt.

OK3 - Hover prompts are added to the resource icons of fiefs on the large map.

OK3 - For the fiefs of lords with Han culture, each level of cesspit can provide a 5% probability that the soil fertility will increase by 0.05 after harvesting grain.