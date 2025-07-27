 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 July 2025 Build 19374163 Edited 27 July 2025 – 09:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bilibili

Current Version

B2025.7.27 奇观

  • OK1-汉文化可以建造城关，需要主要封地是城堡时，且地形是山地或者丘陵

  • OK2-大地图领地显示地形图标,悬停提示可显示相关修正

  • OK3-大地图封地的资源图标添加悬停提示

  • OK3-汉文化的领主封地，每级粪坑可以提供5%的概率，在收获粮食后，土地肥沃度+0.05

  • OK4-汉文化增加几个文化修正

B2025.7.27 Wonders

  • OK1 - Han culture can construct city passes. It requires that the main fief is a castle and the terrain is mountainous or hilly.

  • OK2 - The terrain icons are displayed on the large map for territories, and relevant modifiers can be shown with a hover prompt.

  • OK3 - Hover prompts are added to the resource icons of fiefs on the large map.

  • OK3 - For the fiefs of lords with Han culture, each level of cesspit can provide a 5% probability that the soil fertility will increase by 0.05 after harvesting grain.

  • OK4 - Several cultural modifiers are added to Han culture.

Changed files in this update

Windows savecancel Depot 1058711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link